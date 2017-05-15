Rohtak gangrape: Held for possessing arms, accused spilled beans on assault

Rohtak gangrape: The two accused in police custody on Saturday. (Source: Express Photo) Rohtak gangrape: The two accused in police custody on Saturday. (Source: Express Photo)

Sumit, one of the two accused held for the gangrape and murder of a woman from Sonipat, was arrested by police on May 12 for possessing illegal weapons. It was during his interrogation that Sumit revealed that he and Vikas, the other arrested accused, had murdered the victim in Rohtak.

The woman had gone missing on May 9 and her decomposed and mutilated body was found in Rohtak on May 11. Sonipat SP Ashwin Shenvi said, “The victim’s family lodged an FIR on May 11. The next day, Sumit was arrested under the Arms Act for possessing illegal weapons. During questioning he revealed that he and his friend raped and murdered the victim.”

Sumit told the police about the location of the body in Rohtak. He also admitted smashing the woman’s face with bricks, the police said. Sonipat Deputy Commissioner K Makrand Pandurang said that others who have been accused by the victim’s family will be arrested soon. He added that full security cover will be provided to the victim’s family, who reported receiving threats from relatives of the accused.

The Haryana government on Sunday announced assistance of Rs 10.5 lakh for the victim’s family. Meanwhile, taking suo motu cognizance of incident, an NCW team visited the victim’s family in Sonipat. NCW member Rekha Sharma said, “It was a very brutal incident. I inquired about the case. I am concerned about speedy trial, charges framed and proper investigation…”

The postmortem report has revealed that the girl’s death was caused due to head injury. Five bones of the skull were broken into multiple pieces, indicating that a heavy blunt weapon was used to crush the head, it said.

