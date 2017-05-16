Rohtak gangrape: In hospital records before autopsy, victim ‘male’, ‘starvation’ cause of death

Representational Image/ File photo Representational Image/ File photo

When the mutilated body of the 23-year-old gangrape victim was brought to Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) for postmortem on May 11, police mentioned it as being the body an unknown “aadmi (male)”. The sex of the victim was recorded as male.

Starvation was recorded as the possible cause of death in the PGIMS register. “How can they mention starvation as cause of death when it was a clear case of brutal murder. Not only this, in the inquest papers for autopsy, police termed it as a body of a mad woman,” said an official source at the PGIMS.

The victim’s body was brought to the hospital by police at 2.15 pm on May 11, and the postmortem was conducted at 4.15 pm on May 12. “The doctors conducted the post-mortem after 26 hours after the police submitted inquest papers,” said the official. Asked about the allegation, Haryana DGP BS Sandhu said some of them were true. “Rohtak IGP Navdeep Singh Virk will probe the matter. And if any negligence is found on the part of policemen, then action will be taken,” said Sandhu.

SP Rohtak Pankaj Nain said, “The word aadmi (male) was mentioned by mistake. It was not an official document but just a register of the PGIMS. The statement related to the starvation and other description of the body was mentioned by a local and not be the police.”

While the body was found near the Industrial Model Township in Urban Estate in Rohtak on May 11, a PGIMS official claimed that FSL experts, who had inspected the crime scene, submitted their report to PGIMS on May 14 evening. This delayed the detailed post-mortem report by at least three days, he added.

“Such a one-page report can be submitted within just two hours,” said the official. According to sources, PGIMS doctors were not asked to accompany the team to inspect the crime scene.

“If doctors engaged in the post-mortem are involved in such actions, then it enables them to give a more detailed and clear post-mortem report…” said the PGIMS official. Nain claimed, “There was no delay in submission of the FSL report. Normally, we don’t take PGIMS doctors for inspection of the scene of crime.” Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said hearing of the case will be in a fast-track court.

