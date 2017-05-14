Rohtak gangrape: Head injuries main cause of death, says post-mortem report

The victim’s bag, and other belongings, at the family’s home in Sonipat. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) The victim’s bag, and other belongings, at the family’s home in Sonipat. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Multiple head injuries inflicted by a blunt weapon were the main cause of death of the 23-year -old woman from Sonipat while sharp edged objects may have been inserted in her private parts, according to the post-mortem report. The chilling findings also that suggest that woman may have been sedated before the crime was committed. Some portion of the oesophagus (food pipe) was also found to be missing from the body, according to the post-mortem report.

“Multiple head injuries, inflicted by some blunt weapon, were the main cause of the death,” Dr S K Dhattarwal, Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine at the Rohtak based Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), said today.

Several bones of the victim’s skull were found to be shattered, he said.

“There were injuries on the private parts, which means that woman was sexually assaulted,” Dhattarwal said adding that the vaginal swab had been sent to a forensic science lab for confirmation regarding rape.

The injuries suggest some sharp-edged objects may have been inserted in her private parts, he further said.

Indicating that the woman was given sedatives before she was raped and murdered, Dhattarwal said that signs of some such drugs had been found in the stomach.

Gnawing effects were also found on the body, he said.

The young Dalit woman from Sonipat was abducted, gang-raped and her brutally mutilated body dumped at a place in Rohtak where stray dogs bit off it.

The body was found near the Industrial Model Township in Urban Estate, Rohtak, on May 11, two days after the victim went missing. Stray dogs had bitten off the face and lower portion of her body, police officials said.

The woman, said to be a divorcee, had been kidnapped from Sonipat on May 9 and taken to Rohtak in a car, police said.

Police had earlier said it appeared that the victim was raped first and then the suspects hit her with a brick, smashing her face.

