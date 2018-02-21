Rohit Vemula mother accepts ex-gratia from UoH

Rohith Vemula committed suicide in Hyderabad. Rohith Vemula committed suicide in Hyderabad.

Two years after he committed suicide, Dalit student Rohith Vemula’s mother Radhika Vemula has finally accepted the ex-gratia of Rs 8 lakh offered by University of Hyderabad (UoH). She had earlier declined the relief as the family held the university responsible for Vemula’s suicide in 2016 and accused Vice-Chancellor P Apparao of trying to buy her silence.

“Earlier, I had refused to accept the money as I was under the wrong impression that it was being offered at the behest of Apparao and thought that they were trying to buy my silence. However, I’ve learned that this money is being paid as per the orders of National Commission for Scheduled Castes, which under the leadership of P L Punia has stood by us,” Radhika said on Tuesday.

“I want to state clearly that acceptance of this compensation, which is rightfully due to the family and dependents of Rohith Vemula, is in no way a compromise with the university management. I will not rest until Apparao Podile and his masters in the BJP are punished for their crimes,’’ she said. She said Punia had slammed findings of the Justice A K Roopanwal Commission appointed to look into Rohith Vemula’s death. “I am grateful to Punia for standing by the side of truth despite being under tremendous pressure from the central government,” she said.

Vemula, a PhD scholar, committed suicide on January 17, 2016, after he was expelled from the hostel with four other Dalit students, following a complaint by an ABVP leader.

