Five reasons why Centre wants to deport Rohingyas

A girl climbs atop a hut to collect dried food items at the camp for Rohingya Muslims near Kalindi Kunj, Delhi on Monday. Express photo by Oinam Anand. 04 September 2017

The Centre outlined its stand on the Rohingya issue in an affidavit it filed in the Supreme Court on Monday. Responding to a plea against deportation of Rohingyas from India, the Centre stated that the refugees from Myanmar posed threats to national security. It also emphasised that the decision on their deportation is best left to the Executive.

Rohingyas have been fleeing in heavy numbers from their native Rakhine state in Burma over the last five years. The community is recognised as illegal immigrants in India and the Rohingyas in India are registered as refugees with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

In the affidavit, the Centre pointed out that there were at least 40,000 Rohingyas living in India and that some also had a militant background. .

Here are five reasons why the government wants Rohingyas to be deported as mentioned in its affidavit filed in the Supreme Court:

1. The Centre told the Supreme Court that the presence of Rohingyas in India posed national security threats. It pointed out that intelligence reports suggested links of some Rohingya immigrants with Pakistan-based terror groups.

2. The Centre reiterated its authority and responsibility to decide on matters related to national security and hence said that whether or not to allow refugees to settle in the country was best left to the Executive.

3. The government said illegal influx of Rohingya into India began as far back as 2012-13. It said that Rohingyas claim to have entered via porous borders between India and Myanmar but till date there were around 40,000 Rohingya immigrants living in India.

4. Rohingyas are facing longstanding persecution in their home Rakhine state in Myanmar–a country which is majority Buddhist by faith. The Centre said that there was a serious possibility that violence could erupt between radicalised Rohingyas against Buddhists Indian citizens living on Indian soil.

5. The government told the apex court that some Rohingyas that have militant background were already active in places like Jammu, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mewat and are a potential threat to internal security.

The hearing on the matter has been adjourned for October 3 by the court.

