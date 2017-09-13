Rohingya refugees a law and order concern: MoS Hansraj Ahir

Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir. Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir.

Express his concern over the huge influx of Rohingya Muslims seeking refuge in India, Minister of State (Home) Hansraj Ahir said on Wednesday that the government will face a law and order issue if the refugees are a allowed to stay in India permanently, reported ANI news agency. “Law and order issues to come up, if they (Rohingya Muslims) stay here permanently. Who will protect the citizens?” said Minister of State (Home) Hansraj Ahir.

Ahir further said that in order to protect our country’s interests, it would not be right to keep foreign nationals in India. “If we want to protect our country, not right to keep foreign nationals here permanently,” he told ANI.

Rohingya’s are a Muslim minority in the neighbouring state of Myanmar and its government does not recognise them as citizens of their country. Since the unrest in Myanmar intensified in August this year, many Rohinyga’s living in the Rakhine region of the country have been forced to flee their homes and take refuge in bordering states of India and Bangladesh.

Hansraj Ahir’s comments come at a time when the United Nations has appealed to the entire international community to keep the political differences aside and support the ongoing humanitarian efforts to help Rohingya Muslim refugees. “We have made very clear our concern at the ongoing tragedy of the Rohingyas, people who have been forced to leave their homes. The reports we’re getting, the pictures all of us are seeing are heart-breaking to say the least,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson to the UN Secretary-General told reporters at his daily noon conference at the UN headquarters in New York, on Tuesday.

Even Myanmar’s national leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who is facing outrage over ethnic violence that has forced about 370,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh, has said that she will not attend the upcoming UN General Assembly session in New York, according to a statement issued by party spokesperson earlier on Wednesday.

