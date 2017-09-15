Rohingya refugees deportation: Centre will file affidavit in SC on Sep 18, says Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI Photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the Centre will file an affidavit in the Supreme Court on September 18 regarding its decision on deporting illegal Rohingya Muslim immigrants back to Myanmar, reported ANI. The home minister’s statement comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs denied filing any affidavit on the issue. The Central Agency section in the apex court, where the affidavits are filed, had on Thursday clarified that there was a mix up as it had inadvertently served an ‘unfinalised’ copy of the affidavit on the petitioner.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had sought the Centre’s stand on a petition challenging its decision to deport illegal Rohingya Muslim immigrants back to Myanmar. The matter had come up before a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud which asked Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to take instruction from the Centre on its response to the petition which has challenged the decision on various grounds including that it violated international human right conventions. Also Read: Supreme Court seeks Centre’s stand on plea challenging Rohingyas’ deportation

Nearly three weeks into a mass exodus of Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in Myanmar, thousands were still flooding across the border in

search of help and safety in teeming refugee settlements in Bangladesh. Bangladesh, which is facing a big influx of Rohingyas from Myanmar, has called on the international community to intervene and put pressure on Myanmar to address the exodus.

Meanwhile, responding to Bangladesh’s call for help, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar earlier this week sanctioned supply of humanitarian assistance to Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar. On Thursday, India rushed at least 53 tonnes of relief materials to the country and pledged all help to Dhaka in tackling the humanitarian crisis after nearly 400,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees fled to the country from Myanmar following the ethnic violence in the Buddhist-majority nation. The Indian mission had tweet on Thursday: “Operation Insaniyat: High Commission handed over 1st consignment humanitarian assistance by India to Bangladesh.” Also Read: Here is how various refugee communities have fared in India

The Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement: “In response to the humanitarian crisis being faced on account of the large influx of refugees into Bangladesh, Government of India has decided to extend assistance to Bangladesh.” The relief material consists of items required urgently by the affected people, namely rice, pulses, sugar, salt, cooking oil, tea, ready to eat noodles, biscuits, mosquito nets, tents etc. Also Read: India rushes relief materials for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

