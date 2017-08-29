Kiren Rijiju to rights groups: Millions of refugees in India, don’t lecture us

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju (File Photo) Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju (File Photo)

He said the government is not going to “throw” Rohingyas into the “ocean” or “shoot” them, but will follow due process of law for their identification and deportation. “Millions of refugees live in India. There is no other country in the world which hosts so many refugees. So, don’t demonise us, don’t give us lecture,” he told reporters. “India is not a signatory to UN human rights convention, but still has been hosting millions of refugees,” he added. However, Rijiju said, this continuous influx cannot go on indefinitely. “Please don’t accuse us as intolerant. We value human rights, we act as per law,” he said.

