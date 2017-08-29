Kiren Rijiju to rights groups: Millions of refugees in India, don’t lecture us

Minister of State, Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju Monday hit out at rights groups criticising the government’s plan to deport Rohingya refugees, saying that India has given shelter to millions of refugees and asking them not to “demonise” the government.Minister of State, Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju Monday hit out at rights groups criticising the government’s plan to deport Rohingya refugees, saying that India has given shelter to millions of refugees and asking them not to “demonise” the government.
He said the government is not going to “throw” Rohingyas into the “ocean” or “shoot” them, but will follow due process of law for their identification and deportation. “Millions of refugees live in India. There is no other country in the world which hosts so many refugees. So, don’t demonise us, don’t give us lecture,” he told reporters. “India is not a signatory to UN human rights convention, but still has been hosting millions of refugees,” he added. However, Rijiju said, this continuous influx cannot go on indefinitely. “Please don’t accuse us as intolerant. We value human rights, we act as per law,” he said.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Aug 29, 2017 at 4:49 amHuman Rights convention? I think he meant 1951 Refugee Convention. ??Reply
- Aug 29, 2017 at 4:44 amHe's right, and wrong. A few thousand refugees won't make much of a dent among 1.3 bn. Moreover, we can't afford to act like the Europeans. They're more or less heartless when it comes to foreigners we aren't.Reply