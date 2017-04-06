Rohingya muslims being trained as terrorists in India: BJD MP

Urging the government to take action as early as possible, the BJD MP said, “don’t wait for dark clouds to burst”. (Source: REUTERS) Urging the government to take action as early as possible, the BJD MP said, “don’t wait for dark clouds to burst”. (Source: REUTERS)

40,000 Rohingya muslims have illegally entered India from Myanmar and they are being trained as terrorists, a member said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday and urged the government to take action against them.

Raising the issue, BJD member B Mahtab said the situation is alarming.

There are dark clouds of terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir and a new terror group is emerging, he said.

He claimed that many of the Rohingya muslims have Aadhaar card in J&K.

Claiming that IS is in contact with these Rohingya muslims, Mahtab said they are being trained as terrorists in the country.

“It is high time the Home Ministry identifies them and removes them,” Mahtab said and wanted to know what the External Affairs Ministry has done on the matter.

While mentioning about Rohingya muslims illegally coming into the country, Mahtab also remarked, “should they be treated as stateless persons?… We don’t have a refugee policy”.

