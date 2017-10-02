Rohingya migrants can’t be allowed to stay, says RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi

RSS general secretary Suresh Bhayyaji Joshi. (Source: ANI photo) RSS general secretary Suresh Bhayyaji Joshi. (Source: ANI photo)

RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi has said the Rohingya migrants escaping a military crackdown in Myanmar cannot be allowed to stay in India as they may pose a threat to the country’s security. In his address to mark the Vijayadashmi festival at the Swami Vivekanad Sports Complex last evening, Joshi also said that the protection of cows was not a religious matter, but an economic issue as cattle are the basis of India’s agriculture and economy. He, however, warned the groups taking the law into their hands that stern action will be taken against them.

“Rohingya Muslims illegally migrated into the country from Myanmar. Hindus were killed there… We read that people from Myanmar have reached Jammu and Kashmir and set up camps there and now demanding amenities there,” Joshi said.

“Some people say we should take a humanitarian view of them… Should we consider them at the cost of safety of our own people? Should we consider them our guest,” he asked.

“No country allows a foreign national to live once their stipulated time is over. But (these migrants) think India is a fine country, where nobody cares, nobody asks anything.”

The RSS sarakaryavah said it was “good” the Supreme Court asked the Union government to identify and deport the illegal migrants. “We cannot give shelter to such elements at the cost of security of our own people.”

“Some people say the Rohingya be considered refugees, not illegal migrants. It is necessary to identify the powers, who advocate asylum to such elements,” Joshi said, welcoming the Union government’s affidavit in the court last month telling it that Rohingya Muslims were “illegal” immigrants and their stay in India posed “serious national security ramifications.”

The government has also told the court that some Rohingya migrants were part of a “sinister” design of Pakistan’s spy agency ISI and terror groups such as the Islamic State (IS).

On cow protection and the controversies surrounding it, Joshi said it was “unfortunate the issue is being associated with a religion just to trigger unnecessary controversy.”

“Muslim brothers should understand that the issue of cow protection is not against any community. It is good that many followers of Islam are involved with cow protection. However, those protecting cows should not take law into their hands,” he added.

He sought strict action against those who commit criminal offence in the name of cow protection. “But the administration should ensure innocents are not troubled during crackdowns on vigilantes,” he added.

Joshi also asked people to boycott Chinese-made products and emphasised on the consumption of ‘swadeshi’ commodities. “I appeal to you all to boycott Chinese-made items on Diwali.”

On government’s handling of the Indian economy, which has come under attack from veteran BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, Joshi said steps should be taken to encourage small industries and provide relief to the common man, but the government should also receive steady revenue for economic development.

Joshi advocated the practice of organic farming.

“Excessive use of chemical fertilisers has degraded soil fertility. We have been a supporter of organic farming. It is not only environment-friendly but also enhances the production of crops,” he said.

On farmers’ distress, Joshi said waiving loans cannot be a solution to the problem of suicide by farmers, they have to be made self-reliant by ensuring a better market for their produce.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and his cabinet colleagues were present at the programme.

