Rohingya influx is a conspiracy, they should be sent back before unrest: RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi

Bhaiyyaji Joshi. (File photo) Bhaiyyaji Joshi. (File photo)

RSS functionary Bhaiyyaji Joshi came down hard on the issue of growing numbers of Rohingya migrants in India. Referring to the influx he said, “It appears they have come to India not to take shelter but as part of conspiracy and are trying to settle here, they stay in places like Jammu and Hyderabad. There is a need to do a background check of these elements as they can pose a danger to the country.”

The RSS leader told reporters, “Some have managed to get Aadhar number, some PAN card and some are on voter list. We don’t want them to die of hunger or fall prey but there’s a limit to how long outsiders can stay. They should be sent back before they become a cause of unrest.”

He said Myanmar expelled them because they were creating problems. “No one else sheltered them not even neighboring countries like China and Indonesia,” he said backing the Central government’s stand on the issue.

Reacting to the Supreme Court ban on sale of crackers in Delhi-NCR region, Joshi said, “Crackers that pollute and harm environment should be banned but not all crackers are pollutants. A balanced view should be taken because it’s a festival of joy. Tomorrow some people might object to lighting of diyas.”

Commenting on the RSS stand on reservation, he said the organization has always held that those who get reservation should decide how long they need it. “Dr Ambedkar made the provision and it should be there till the society wants it. There should be no discrimination among those who are entitled to reservation. If there are inadequacies they should be removed.”

Referring to tax reforms like GST and complaints raised by traders, Joshi said the government has taken some steps. “The government should not become unnecessarily rigid and take remedial measures after listening to grievances and complaints,” he said.

When asked to comment about Ram temple, he said the organization’s stand has not changed. “The temple can be built only after hurdles are removed. The government should remove the hurdles and it is working towards removing them. Once all hurdles are removed it will be built.”

Expressing concern over pace of conversion in some places, Joshi said conversion done through fear or allurement should be stopped and the government should strictly implement anti-conversion laws.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd