Rohingya family booked for ‘fake documents’

An eight-member Rohingya Muslim family was booked on Tuesday for allegedly procuring permanent resident certificates, voter identity, Aadhaar and ration cards fraudulently to settle in Jammu. Unidentified state and central government officials, including those from the Unique Identification Authority of India who allegedly helped them get the documents, have been booked as well. No one has been arrested so far.

Sources said Sayed Hussain, a Rohingya, had come to Jammu along with his seven-member family around 15 years ago and started living in a slum. He managed to get a ration card and have the family registered in the national population register during the 2011 census. Hussain then allegedly got names of his family members included on the voters list. He later got Aadhaar cards and permanent resident certificates.

Hussain was issued a permanent resident certificate on March 1, 2010 but its records are not available with the revenue department. But file number 1,260 mentioned on the certificate contains records of the document issued to one Arshad Chowdhary. Hussain allegedly encroached upon a piece of state land at Belicharana near Jammu and constructed a house and two shops. The family attracted attention during the checking of Rohingya Muslim settlements in Jammu. According to the FIR, the family managed to get the documents despite being foreign nationals.

