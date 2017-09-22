Only in Express
Rohingya deportation: Bengal child rights panel moves SC

The court is already seized of a petition filed by two Rohingya Muslim refugees challenging their deportation.

| New Delhi | Published:September 22, 2017 5:04 am
The West Bengal State Commission for Protection of Child Rights moved the Supreme Court on Thursday challenging the Centre’s proposed move to deport Rohingyas to Myanmar. An official of the child rights panel said the plea has been accepted in the apex court registry.

The court is already seized of a petition filed by two Rohingya Muslim refugees challenging their deportation. It questioned the central government notification asking for identification and deportation of all Rohingyas to Myanmar. The matter will come up for hearing on October 3.

