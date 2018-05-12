Rohingya camps: SC appoints nodal officers to deal with grievances

The petitioners requested the court to appoint a committee to verify the contents of the government report, but the court declined to do so. (Express Photo) The petitioners requested the court to appoint a committee to verify the contents of the government report, but the court declined to do so. (Express Photo)

THE SUPREME Court on Friday designated local sub-divisional magistrates as nodal officers to address concerns about healthcare, food, sanitation and education of Rohingya families living in make-shift camps in Mewat in Haryana and Kalindi Kunj in Delhi.

Perusing a report by the government, which said it was extending all possible facilities to the Rohingya families, a bench led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said the parents of the children living in the camps could approach the nodal officer if they had any grievance.

The bench, which also comprised Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, had on April 9 asked the government to file a report on facilities provided to people in these camps. The bench was hearing a plea that alleged that basic amenities such as drinking water and toilets were not available in the camps, leading to spread of diseases such as diarrhoea among the inmates.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said a four-member committee comprising officials from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Home Affairs and Haryana Government had visited the camps in Haryana and concluded that they were not being discriminated against.

“They are being provided with basic facilities for healthcare, water, sanitation and education. The quality and comprehensiveness of the services provided are not less than those provided to the Indian citizens and are within the available infrastructure and resources of the district,” he said, quoting the committee’s report.

Mehta assured the court that the government was doing everything possible to help them. Agreeing that nodal officers may be designated to help the refugees, Mehta, however, urged the court to allow only the parents, relatives or guardian of the inmates to take up their grievances with the officer. The court accepted this.

The petitioners requested the court to appoint a committee to verify the contents of the government report, but the court declined to do so. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for two Rohingya men, Mohammad Salimullah and Mohammad Shaqir, said various basic facilities such as education, health care and foodgrains were being denied to them as they do not possess identity proofs like Aadhaar cards.

