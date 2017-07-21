‘Rohaan – keep smiling’: Sushma Swaraj meets Pakistani infant who underwent surgery at Noida hospital

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with Pakistani boy Rohaan (Twitter/Sushma Swaraj) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with Pakistani boy Rohaan (Twitter/Sushma Swaraj)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Friday tweeted out photographs of her meeting Pakistani infant Rohaan who underwent a heart surgery at a hospital in Noida recently.

The minister wished the four-month-old boy ‘good health and long life’ in her tweets. The child was accompanied by his parents.

Rohaan and his parents were granted visas to travel to India after his father, Kamal Siddiqui, tweeted out to Swaraj and Sartaj Aziz, foreign affairs advisor to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He complained that his child was ‘suffering’ due to the delay in medical treatment over tensions between the two countries.

Subsequently, after the family were granted visas by the Indian government, Rohaan was successfully treated at a Noida hospital.

#WATCH Delhi: EAM Sushma Swaraj met Rohaan,the 4-month-old toddler from Pakistan who underwent heart surgery in a Noida hospital. pic.twitter.com/jmmWAlrKrH — ANI (@ANI_news) July 21, 2017

According to the hospital, Rohaan was suffering from “D-transportation of great arteries with abnormal origin of main arteries from opposite chambers with multiple VSD and severe pulmonary hypertension”.

“Rohaan had a hole in his heart and the aorta, that is on the left side of the heart was coming from the right side. Pulmonary arteries were coming from the left side which was exactly the opposite of the structure of the body. Due to multiple VSD, oxygen less blood was flowing in his body and his body was turning blue,” one of the doctors told the Indian Express.

He added that as a result he would have trouble breathing and had pneumonia.

The surgery, which took around five hours, saw Rohaan initially treated with a arterial switch with VSD closure method. After this, the baby was put on the ventilator and a tracheostomy was done, said doctors.

Post surgery, Rohaan’s father told the Indian Express, “The heart of my child beats today for Madam Sushma Swaraj. I would like to request her to open doors for those Pakistanis who have been waiting for medical visas. It is my humble request.”

