Aditya Sachdeva murder case: Rocky Yadav sentenced to life imprisonment, father Bindi Yadav gets five-year jail

The Gaya District Court on Wednesday sentenced Rocky Yadav, the son of suspended JD(U) MLC Manorama Devi, and two others to life imprisonment in connection with the murder case of Aditya Sachdeva.(PTI Photo) The Gaya District Court on Wednesday sentenced Rocky Yadav, the son of suspended JD(U) MLC Manorama Devi, and two others to life imprisonment in connection with the murder case of Aditya Sachdeva.(PTI Photo)

The Gaya District Court on Wednesday sentenced Rocky Yadav, the son of suspended JD(U) MLC Manorama Devi, and two others to life imprisonment in connection with the murder case of Aditya Sachdeva. Rocky’s father Bindi Yadav was sentenced to five years imprisonment.

Rocky was last week held guilty of killing Aditya, a Class XII student, for overtaking his vehicle in the town on May 7, 2016. The additional district and sessions judge (ADJ) Sachchidanand Singh had found Rakesh Kumar Ranjan alias Rocky, his father Bindi Yadav, cousin Teni Yadav and his mother’s security guard Rajesh Kumar as guilty under various sections of the IPC.

While Rocky Yadav was found guilty of IPC sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 427 (mischief causing damage) and section 27 of the Arms Act, Bindi Yadav has been held guilty under sections 212 (harbouring the offender) and 177 (furnishing false information).

Teni Yadav and Rajesh Kumar have been found guilty under sections applicable in the case of Rocky Yadav.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd