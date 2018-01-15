Rocket lands at Indian embassy in Kabul, no casualties reported

Latest News
A rocket landed in premises of Indian embassy in Kabul causing minor damage to a structure on the rear side of the compound. The Ministry of External Affairs, however, said there was no fire or casualties

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 15, 2018 10:24 pm
kabul indian embassy attack Till now, no outfit has claimed the attack
Panic gripped the Indian embassy in Kabul after a rocket landed in its premises causing minor damage to a structure on the rear side of the compound. The Ministry of External Affairs, however, said there was no fire or casualties.

“Our Charge d’ Affaires informs that all embassy employees in Kabul are safe,” the MEA said in a statement. Till now, no outfit has claimed the attack, even though the Taliban and Haqqani Network have carried out similar strikes in the past.

Last year in May, a powerful bomb hidden in a sewage tanker exploded in the diplomatic quarter of Kabul, killing 90 people and injuring more than 400. The blast damaged the embassies of India, Bulgaria, France, Japan, Turkey and the UAE.

