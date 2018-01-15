Rocket lands at Indian embassy in Kabul, no casualties reported

Till now, no outfit has claimed the attack Till now, no outfit has claimed the attack

Panic gripped the Indian embassy in Kabul after a rocket landed in its premises causing minor damage to a structure on the rear side of the compound. The Ministry of External Affairs, however, said there was no fire or casualties.

“Our Charge d’ Affaires informs that all embassy employees in Kabul are safe,” the MEA said in a statement. Till now, no outfit has claimed the attack, even though the Taliban and Haqqani Network have carried out similar strikes in the past.

A rocket landed in the premises of our Embassy in Kabul a while ago causing minor damage to a structure at rear side of the Embassy compound. No fire or casualties. Our Charge d’ Affaires informs that all Embassy employees are safe. — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 15, 2018

Last year in May, a powerful bomb hidden in a sewage tanker exploded in the diplomatic quarter of Kabul, killing 90 people and injuring more than 400. The blast damaged the embassies of India, Bulgaria, France, Japan, Turkey and the UAE.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd