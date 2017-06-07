Rocket falls in residential compound of Afghan envoy, no casualty

A rocket fell inside the tennis courts of the Indian ambassador in Afghanistan’s residence in Kabul on Tuesday, but Indian envoy Manpreet Vohra was away for a meeting and no one was injured. Vohra told The Indian Express, “I was at a meeting of the Kabul process, when a rocket fell at tennis courts of my residence. I don’t know who was the target. The Afghan authorities are investigating.” When asked about his family, he said, “My family is not here in Kabul.”

Sources said that the other staff are safe and nobody has been hurt. No injury reported so far,” a government source said in New Delhi, soon after the incident was reported. Representatives of several countries were discussing the situation in Afghanistan and it’s future under the rubric of Kabul Process, not far away, and officials believe that they could have been the target.

The attack comes amid tight security following last week’s deadly explosions that claimed over 150 lives and coincides with the launch of the Kabul Process meeting on Tuesday morning. Representatives of at least 23 countries, including India, are participating in the meeting aimed at establishing peace in the country.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App