Robinson Street rerun: Kolkata man stores mother’s body in deep freezer for three years

In a rerun of the Robinson Street skeleton case in Kolkata, a 43-year-old man spent three years with the lifeless body of his mother in James Long Sarani in Kolkata. The incident came to light after the mutilated body of the woman was found inside a deep freezer by Kolkata Police on Thursday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Behala) Nilanjan Biswas said, “Bina Mazumdar’s body was stored in a refrigerator since 2015. Why her body was stored for three years is being investigated.”

The police officer said that Bina’s son Subhabrato Mazumdar has been detained and is currently being interrogated. According to police sources, prima facie the lady (87) had died following a cardiac arrest.

Sources said Bina was a government employee and had retired from Food Corporation of India. Subhabrato was a student of leather technology and was in the leather supply business.

“The family is economically stable since his father is also a government employee and receives pension regularly. Bina too would receive pension. Their son seems mentally normal so far. There is a possibility that he might have stored the body to continue receiving his mother’s pension. But so far, we haven’t found any evidence to establish that theory. A probe is underway,” the DCP said.

The incident came to light after the mutilated body of the woman was found inside a refrigerator by Kolkata Police on Thursday. (Express photo/Partha Paul) The incident came to light after the mutilated body of the woman was found inside a refrigerator by Kolkata Police on Thursday. (Express photo/Partha Paul)

According to the police, after his mother’s death, Subhabrato told his neighbours that he kept her body in Peace Haven. “He had good knowledge of leather technology and chemicals used in it. He had apparently used some chemicals to store the body. Based on a tip-off, police found and recovered the body,” Biswas said.

The incident brought back memories of the bizarre Robinson Street case that took place in Theatre Road area of south Kolkata in 2015. Partha De, a 46-year-old software engineer, spent months with the decomposed bodies of his sister and two pet dogs. Police discovered the skeletons the day De’s father, who lived in the same apartment, set himself ablaze inside the house.

