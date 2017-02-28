Save Delhi University protest: Robert Vadra backs Gurmehar Kaur in fight against ‘fascist forces’

Gurmehar Kaur early this morning announced that she’s withdrawing from the Save DU campaign. Gurmehar Kaur early this morning announced that she’s withdrawing from the Save DU campaign.

Robert Vadra took to Facebook Tuesday in support of 20-year-old Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur, daughter of a slain Army officer. In his post, Vadra congratulated Kaur for standing her ground and taking on fascists bravely. He said, “I am with you and all those people who stand for their rights & freedom of speech.”

20-year-old Gaur has been at the centre of attention since she launched a poster campaign on Facebook in protest of the violence on campuses. Her Facebook picture which read “I am a student from Delhi University. I am not afraid of ABVP. I am not alone. Every student of India is with me. #StudentsAgainstABVP”, incited political reactions on freedom of expression in the country. A day after the campaign, Gaur also alleged she received threats of rape and murder.

Gaur Tuesday announced that she is withdrawing from the ‘Save DU campaign’, saying she has “gone through enough”. Kaur was an active part of the campaign that’s protesting student violence on campuses and demanding those responsible be held responsible.

Kaur tweeted Tuesday, “I’m withdrawing from the campaign. Congratulations everyone. I request to be left alone. I said what I had to say.. I have been through a lot and this is all my 20 year self could take :).

“The campaign is about students and not about me. Please go to the March in huge numbers. Best of luck,” She said, adding, “To anyone questioning my courage and bravery.. I’ve shown more than enough. One thing is for sure, next time we will think twice before resorting to violence or threats and that’s all this was about.”

Gaur’s launched her campaign following the clashes in Ramjas College last week where activists of the AVBP clashed with students after JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid were invited for a seminar at Ramjas College. A total of 26 people, including nine police personnel, were injured in the violence.

