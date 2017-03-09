Robert Vadra takes on ‘obsessed’ Arvind Kejriwal: Have grudges against me, come speak directly

Congress leader and businessman Robert Vadra. Congress leader and businessman Robert Vadra.

Congress leader and businessman Robert Vadra on Thursday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for constantly referring to him saying it appears the AAP convener has a ‘strange obsession for me’.

In a post on Facebook, where Vadra referred to a news report in The Indian Express quoting Arvind Kejriwal, he said:

“Robert Vadra” seems to be the most referred name in the dictionary of Delhi CM. His remarks “Vadra will eat him alive” depict a strange obsession for me. I would humbly request our Delhi CM to come & speak with me directly, for all his grudges he has against me, instead of inciting other people against me. My best wishes to our Delhi CM, in all his endeavours.

Vadra was referring to Kejriwal’s quote accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of targetting AAP minister Satyendar Jain. The quote read: You can only arrest Satyendar Jain, not Dikshit. If the PM raises a finger against Robert Vadra, I’ll be convinced he has a 56-inch chest… Vadra will eat him alive… He (Modi) is taking revenge on the people of Delhi for choosing us, and has been blocking our work, but we have done so much despite the hindrance.”

Here is Vadra’s Facebook post:

