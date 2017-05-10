Robert Vadra slams media on reports over his mother Maureen’s security cover

Latest News
"Really!! We have to stoop to the levels of now demeaning and harassing, elderly people...With all respect, please stop going after my mother...," Vadra posted on Facebook.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:May 10, 2017 12:53 pm
Robert Vadra on Wednesday hit out at the media after reports that Delhi Police security personnel have been posted for years at his family home in a posh Delhi locality where his mother Maureen Vadra resides. A section of the media had reported that six Delhi Police personnel have been deployed at the Vadra residence in New Friends Colony for the last 13 years, starting from the UPA-I regime.

“Please remove my security and anything provided for me… no matter what the assessment, I will take every risk in the book, but lets have some level of decorum….Journalism at the worst I’ve seen,” he said.

  1. R
    Rathna LK
    May 10, 2017 at 1:07 pm
    Targetting Smt Soniaji family members for one reason or other is absolutely wrong..One can make a note that everyday there will be one or other issue raised on any one of the family members.
