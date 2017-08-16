Robbers strike Rajdhani Express near Kota, Rs 10-15 lakh estimated to be stolen

A Rajdhani train at the New Delhi railway station (Representational/Express photo by Premnath Pandey) A Rajdhani train at the New Delhi railway station (Representational/Express photo by Premnath Pandey)

Passengers travelling on board the Rajdhani Express, from Mumbai to Nizamuddin, were robbed near Kota in Rajasthan. Nine coaches of the train, all AC-2 tier and AC-3 tier, were targeted by the thieves leading to an estimated Rs 10-15 lakh being stolen, according to preliminary reports.

Many of the passengers were reportedly drugged and their money stolen by the robbers. A total of 11 passengers have filed FIRs in connection with the theft. Empty wallets and purses were found dumped near the toilets and vestibules of the train.

The Mumbai – Nizamuddin Rajdhani is one of the premium and most sought-after trains on the route. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said CCTV cameras are being installed in coaches to keep a check on such incidents. “These crimes have been happening since ages. They are coming down in numbers,” he told the Indian Express.

