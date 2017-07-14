Robbers strike at unguarded Punjab National Bank branch in Amritsar, take away Rs 66,470

Robbers pointed a gun to the head of one of the employees and asked the others to raise their hands and move to the bank manager’s cabin. Robbers pointed a gun to the head of one of the employees and asked the others to raise their hands and move to the bank manager’s cabin.

TWO ROBBERS struck an all women-employee branch of the Punjab National Bank at Loharka Road in Amritsar on Thursday and took away Rs 66,470. The bank had no security guard. The robbers, wearing masks, also expressed their disappointment after finding such a small amount. The robbery was captured on CCTV camera.

According to the FIR, robbers entered the bank at 2:15 pm while the employees were having lunch. The bank, however, had not provided any security guard to the branch.

Robbers pointed a gun to the head of one of the employees and asked the others to raise their hands and move to the bank manager’s cabin. One of them started collecting cash. They took around five minutes to carry out the robbery. This branch had opened two years back. Branch manager Priyanka Gautam was not present at the time of the robbery.

After collecting cash and stuffing it in a bag, the robbers threatened to shoot anyone if followed.

Though some more cash was available at the bank, th robbvers failed to notice that. According to the staff, the two robbers shouted at each other as one of them accused the other that though Rs 5-10 lakh should have been at the cash counter according to the latter’s information, there was hardly a few thousand rupees.

Incidentally, there was Rs 5 lakh at the branch. But the amount was transferred to the main branch just 15 minutes before the robbers struck. “Police have not arrested anyone. We have started investigation. The presence of security guard could have foiled this robbery. We issue advisories to all banks at regular intervals. They will be arrested soon,” said CP S S Srivastava.

