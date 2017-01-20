Roads to halt migration from Arunachal villages along China border: Chowna Mein

Concerned over migration of people from villages in the far-flung and border areas with China, the BJP government of Pema Khandu in Arunachal Pradesh had given top priority to road communication to those areas, deputy chief minister Chowna Mein said on Friday in Koloriang, 250 km from Itanagar. “Efforts are on to bring about development in the far-flung and border areas of the state at par with the plains and foot hills areas so that the border areas are not left abandoned by people migrating to the plains and foothills. The government is according top priority to the surface road connectivity of the farflung and remote areas,” Mein said.

He was speaking at the 2nd Foundation Day Celebration of All Arunachal Pradesh Gaon Burah and Gaon Buris Welfare Association (AAPGBGBWA) held in Koloriang in Kurung Kumey district that shares international boundary with China.

Mein also said that other developments would automatically follow once road communication was in place. “Under the present government headed by Pema Khandu, development will not only concentrate on the foothills but will spread with equal importance to every nook and corner of the state,” he said.

Asking the people to change their mindsets and give up the compensation culture, deputy chief minister Mein said that Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkiri had only recently assured Arunachal Pradesh of new road projects worth Rs 50,000 crore. “These projects will include the proposed East-West Economic Corridor and Frontier Highways, but with the pre-condition that we must provide the land free,” he said.

Mien also said that with connectivity gradually reaching every nook and corner, Arunachal Pradesh was beginning to open up to the main markets. “The scenario is fast changing, and farmers can now supply their surplus agricultural and horticultural products like fresh vegetables and fruits to places like Itanagar and nearby Assam,” he said.

