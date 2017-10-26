Roads in MP better than those in US, says CM Shivraj Chouhan in Washington meeting

Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Member of the US House of Representatives Tulsi Gabbard in Washington Tuesday. (Source: PTI Photo) Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Member of the US House of Representatives Tulsi Gabbard in Washington Tuesday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has claimed that roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than those in the US, where he is on a tour seeking investment. While addressing a business seminar organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington DC, Chouhan said when he travelled on roads he felt that the roads in his state were better than those in the US. He went on to say that his government had constructed 1.75 lakh kilometres of roads in the state to connect all villages.

“When I got down at the Washington Airport and travelled on the road, I felt the roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than the United States… I am saying this not just for the sake of saying,” Chouhan told a business roundtable organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry and the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in the US capital on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said the state’s new industrial policy was friendly towards industries. He said that after creating infrastructure for industries, MP had started taking steps to double the income of farmers. He told the gathering that his state had clocked highest agricultural growth in the country in last few years.

In a series of meetings with industry representatives, he invited potential investors to Madhya Pradesh, which he said was emerging as an ideal state. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, he said there was no policy paralysis after Modi took charge at the Centre.

Chouhan was trolled on social media for his claim that roads in MP were better than in the US. His opponents posted August 2016 photographs when he was carried by security personnel across a flooded area, apparently to protect his shoes and clothes from getting soiled.

