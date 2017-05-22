Road rage involving CM Biren Singh’s son: SC seeks response from Centre, Manipur

The plea, filed through advocate Utsav Bains, alleged that the parents of the victim were fearing for their safety in the state ruled by BJP through Biren Singh. (File Photo) The plea, filed through advocate Utsav Bains, alleged that the parents of the victim were fearing for their safety in the state ruled by BJP through Biren Singh. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court today sought responses from the Centre and the Manipur government on a plea by parents of a youth who was killed in a road rage case in 2011 by Ajay Meetai, the son of present Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The parents alleged that they fear for their safety. A vacation bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Navin Sinha asked the union home secretary and the chief secretary of Manipur to respond by May 29 on the plea by Irom Chitra Devi, mother of Irom Roger.

Meetai, son of the chief minister, has been awarded five years jail term under section 304 (culpabale homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC for firing at Roger in a road rage incident on March 20, 2011.

Roger had allegedly not allowed Meetai to overtake him in his SUV. The incident irked Meetai who fired at Roger who later died.

The plea, filed through advocate Utsav Bains, alleged that the parents of the victim were fearing for their safety in the state ruled by BJP through Biren Singh. Moreover, no lawyer was willing to appear on their behalf in the high court which is hearing the appeal against conviction.

