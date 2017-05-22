Latest News
Road rage involving CM Biren Singh’s son: SC seeks response from Centre, Manipur

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Central and Manipur state governments, seeking response in a road rage case in which Manipur CM's son is accused.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:May 22, 2017 1:21 pm
supreme court, manipur CM, biren singh, manipur road rage, biren singh son, india news The plea, filed through advocate Utsav Bains, alleged that the parents of the victim were fearing for their safety in the state ruled by BJP through Biren Singh. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court today sought responses from the Centre and the Manipur government on a plea by parents of a youth who was killed in a road rage case in 2011 by Ajay Meetai, the son of present Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The parents alleged that they fear for their safety. A vacation bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Navin Sinha asked the union home secretary and the chief secretary of Manipur to respond by May 29 on the plea by Irom Chitra Devi, mother of Irom Roger.

Meetai, son of the chief minister, has been awarded five years jail term under section 304 (culpabale homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC for firing at Roger in a road rage incident on March 20, 2011.

Roger had allegedly not allowed Meetai to overtake him in his SUV. The incident irked Meetai who fired at Roger who later died.

The plea, filed through advocate Utsav Bains, alleged that the parents of the victim were fearing for their safety in the state ruled by BJP through Biren Singh. Moreover, no lawyer was willing to appear on their behalf in the high court which is hearing the appeal against conviction.

  1. J
    Joseph R Stephen
    May 22, 2017 at 1:40 pm
    GOONDA RAJ of BJP The Golden age of India
    Reply

