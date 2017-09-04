Road rage incident: Colonel sent to one-day police custody

POLICE ON Sunday obtained one-day police remand of Colonel Manveer Singh Bains, 49, who was arrested under murder charges after the death of a private distributor of electrical items, Parveen Yadav. Colonel Bains, who belongs to Army Service Corps (ACS) and is posted at Western Command, thrashed Yadav of Sector 37 following a road rage incident on the dividing road of Sector 34 and Sector 44. The victim was declared brought dead at GMCH-32 on Saturday.

The police demanded two-day police custody but a local court allowed one-day police remand. Inspector Parvesh Sharma, SHO of Sector 34 police station, said, “Preliminary interrogation revealed that vehicles of Bains and Yadav hit each other in the middle of dividing road of Sector 34/44, where a cut existed earlier. The two entered verbal arguments at the spot. Later, Bains, who was driving his Skoda, intercepted the Chevrolet Beat of Yadav and thrashed him mercilessly, which led to the victim’s death.”

The accused Army officer is a resident of phase 7 in Mohali. He was travelling in his Skoda along with his family members. Yadav was going towards Sector 34.

DSP (south) Deepak Yadav said, “A report about the arrest of Colonel Bains along with a copy of the FIR against him will be sent to Western Command headquarters on Monday. Senior Army officers were told about his arrest over the phone by senior police officers. Bains will be produced in the court tomorrow.”

The body of Yadav was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination at GMCH-32 on Sunday. The post-mortem was conducted by a special panel of doctors. The victim is survived by his wife and two sons. A case of murder under Section 302 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 34 police station.

