Man killed in road mishap

A 30-year-old man was killed this morning after he was hit by a private passenger bus on the Kota–Jaipur National Highway near Silor Circle at Bundi, police said. The accident took place when the man after parking his motorcyle was chatting with another person on the wrong side of the road, they said.

The victim was a resident of Lilaida village at Bundi. His body was handed over to the family members after postmortem at the District Hospital, they said.

A case has been lodged against the bus driver. He is yet to be arrested, police said.

