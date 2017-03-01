Six killed, three injured as truck turns turtle on NH-34

At least six persons were killed and three others were injured when a mini truck carrying pumpkins turned turtle on National Highway-34 on Tuesday, the police said. The police said the truck was carrying pumpkins from Palashi to Haringhata in Nadia district this evening and overturned after the left side wheels of the vehicle fell in a gap in between the road and the curb channel.

The driver could not control the balance of the vehicle and the victims got trapped under the load of pumpkins and then the vehicle, the police said, adding six persons riding on the load were killed on the spot and two of the injured persons were rushed to Kalyani KNM Hospital and one to Chakdaha State General Hospital for treatment.

The victims have been identified as Kutubuddin Mia (37), Jalil Mia (35), Haran Mia (40), Machiruddin Mia (45), Khakon Mia (28) and Anwar Mia (42), all residents of Nagarukhra village in Haringhata, the police said.