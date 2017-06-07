Road dug up as Telangana godman ‘dreams’ of idol underground

Latest News
He claimed that God appeared in his dream and told him that there was an idol there and that he must dig it out and construct a temple ther

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad | Published:June 7, 2017 12:50 am

A self-styled godman helped by the local sarpanch and a top municipal official dug up a panchayat road adjoining a highway after the godman claimed that God appeared in his dream and told him that there was an idol there and that he must dig it out and construct a temple there. The incident happened near Jangaon under Warangal Police Commissionerate in Telangana.

A large number of people gathered as the godman, Manoj Lakhan, appeared to be “possessed’’ when he reached a spot on the panchayat road connecting Pembarthi village with the Warangal-Hyderabad highway.

Convinced by him, sarpanch B Sidhulingam and municipal vice-chairman N Venkat Rao summoned an excavator and started digging the road. “After they dug 20-25 feet, they found nothing. By then traffic had come to a standstill. We took him into custody though he is still convinced that they should dig deeper,’’Jangaon inspector M Srinivas said. Police later closed the pit and cleared the traffic.

