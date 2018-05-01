Road accidents in Nagaland: 122 deaths, 956 injured in two years

Since 2016, 1,432 road accidents occurred in Nagaland resulting in 122 deaths and causing injury to 956 people, he said. Since 2016, 1,432 road accidents occurred in Nagaland resulting in 122 deaths and causing injury to 956 people, he said.

More than 100 people have died in road accidents in Nagaland in the last two years, an officer of the regional transport has said.

Senior District Transport Officer Kohima, Yaongsanglee Chang said a vehicular accident occurs every minute in the country which adds up to 5,25,600 major road accidents every year, claiming the lives of 1,48,920 people.

He was delivering a keynote address during a one-day workshop on Road Safety Awareness Monday.

To reduce fatalities, he urged two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and drivers of four-wheelers to use seat belts, besides regularly checking the tyres.

Technical session on traffic management in Kohima town and road signs and penalties was also conducted as part of the workshop organized by Regional Transport Office Kohima, Transport Department.

