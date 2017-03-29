RK NAGAR BYPOLLS: OPS faction leaders meet EC, allege ‘abuse of power’ by ruling AIADMK

WITH BARELY a fortnight left for the by-elections in RK Nagar Assembly constituency of Chennai, a delegation of leaders from the AIADMK faction led by former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday approached the Election Commission of India (EC) and sought action against ruling party workers and demanded appointment of “impartial” polling officials immediately. Rajya Sabha member V Maithreyan, who led a team of senior leaders to meet CEC Nasim Zaidi.

“We complained about the official machinery working in favour of the ruling party at RK Nagar…(that)police and officials are being forced to work in favour of the the ruling party,” Maithreyan alleged. Maithreyan said their petition said that central forces should be deployed much before campaigning winds up. The delegation also complained about a “token system” in use to bribe voters and sought more election observers. The constituency goes to the bypolls on April 12.

