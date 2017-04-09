RK Nagar bypolls: Fresh clashes break out between OPS, Dinakaran supporters

Fresh clashes broke out between the supporters of O. Panneerselvam and TTV Dinakaran on Sunday, in which one person sustained injuries (Representational Image/ File Photo) Fresh clashes broke out between the supporters of O. Panneerselvam and TTV Dinakaran on Sunday, in which one person sustained injuries (Representational Image/ File Photo)

Ahead of the bypolls in Chennai’s RK Nagar, fresh clashes broke out between the supporters of O. Panneerselvam and TTV Dinakaran on Sunday, in which one person sustained injuries. OPS faction candidate was attacked by a Dinakaran camp supporter. However, no key leaders were on the spot and the situation was contained immediately by security personnel.

On April 7th, several people got injured after a clash broke out between the members of Sasikala and O. Pannerselvam factions of AIADMK in R K Nagar area, where by-polls are set to be held on April 12th.

During the clash, E. Madhusudhanan’s car, a member of Pannerselvam camp, was also damaged.

The AIADMK party, which is now divided into two groups, has been witnessing political turmoil after the demise of former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa.

Earlier, both the factions also staked claim over the election symbol ‘two leaves,’ where Sasikala camp moved the Election Commission challenging the use of party symbol by Panneerselvam-led camp.

However, the Election Commission froze the election symbol and alloted two new symbols to both the factions.

“Neither of the two groups shall be permitted to use the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol of the AIADMK,” the Election Commission stated.

