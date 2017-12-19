Campaigning for R K Nagar bypoll ends today; AIADMK factions set to fight it out

RK Nagar bypoll: Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinkaran campaigns ahead of the bypoll (Express Photo/Arun Janardhanan) RK Nagar bypoll: Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinkaran campaigns ahead of the bypoll (Express Photo/Arun Janardhanan)

With campaigning for the RK Nagar bypolls in Tamil Nadu drawing to a close on Tuesday, political parties are canvassing in the constituency with much fervour. The election, necessitated by the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, will be held on December 21. Counting of votes will take place three days later, on December 24. The election is a litmus test for the ruling AIADMK government in the state, with the party fragmented since the death of its leader.

The AIADMK faction led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami and deputy CM O Panneerselvam (OPS) has nominated E Madhusudanan to contest the election. Madhusudanan is an OPS loyalist, who had backed the leader before he merged with the CM.

The election is also being contested by sidelined leader TTV Dinakaran, who is loyal to Sasikala Natarajan, who too has staked claim to the party and Jayalalithaa’s legacy. As their faction is not registered with the EC, Dinakaran is contesting as an Independent candidate.

In November this year, the EC had awarded the AIADMK’s ‘two-leaves’ symbol to the EPS-OPS unified front, recognising it as the faction which “enjoys support of majority of members, both in the organisational and legislature wings of the AIADMK.” The symbol had been frozen after the two factions of the party laid claim to it.

There are 57 other candidates in the fray, including N Marudhu Ganesh for Opposition party DMK.

Earlier, Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar’s candidature was rejected by the Election Commission after she failed to provide mandatory information. Actor Vishal’s nomination, which was accepted earlier, was later rejected on grounds that two signitures of his 10 proposers were forged.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami had on Monday visited the constituency and appealed to voters to vote for AIADMK’s nominee. He accused the DMK government of inaction in the region. “No amenities were brought to the constituency when Stalin was the city’s mayor or during his tenure as deputy chief minister and local administration minister… how will the DMK implement welfare schemes now?” Palaniswami said, reported news agency PTI.

DMK Working President M K Stalin countered the Chief Minister, saying the party had implemented welfare measures and amenities in the constituencies it represents.

The polls, which were earlier to be held on April 12 this year, were postponed following allegations of “payoffs to voters.” On direction from the Madras High Court, the EC has rescheduled the election process to end by December 26. On Monday, the HC directed the poll body to take appropriate steps to ensure free and fairing polling in the state, reported PTI.

Jayalalithaa had held the seat for two terms before her death.

(With inputs from PTI)

