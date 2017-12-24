RK Nagar bypoll results LIVE UPDATES: Counting begins; BJP candidate claims other parties distributed money

The main competitors for the assembly seat are ruling AIADMK’s E Madhusudhanan, DMK candidate N Maruthu Ganesh and sidelined AIADMK leader Dinakaran, who is contesting as an Independent. (Representational Image) The main competitors for the assembly seat are ruling AIADMK’s E Madhusudhanan, DMK candidate N Maruthu Ganesh and sidelined AIADMK leader Dinakaran, who is contesting as an Independent. (Representational Image)

The counting of votes for the RK Nagar assembly seat is expected to begin at 8 am on Sunday. The assembly seat fell vacant following the demise of AIADMK supremo and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalitha. The bypoll contest in Radhakrishnan Nagar is widely being perceived as a decisive test for AIADMK as it is the first election for the party after the death of the AIADMK leader who has had a cult following amongst the state population. A total of 59 candidates are vying for the bypoll assembly seat, including representatives from BJP. But, primarily, the election is being seen as a direct contest between AIADMK, TTV Dinakaran and DMK.

The candidates competing for the assembly seat are ruling AIADMK’s E Madhusudhanan, DMK candidate N Maruthu Ganesh and sidelined AIADMK leader Dinakaran, who is contesting as an Independent. Madhusudhanan and Ganesh, both party veterans, are residents of the RK Nagar constituency.

Over 77 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the R K Nagar bye-election which concluded on Thursday.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES

07:31 am: “Apart from BJP other parties that contested used corrupt practices and distributed money in a big way,” says Karu Nagarajan, BJP candidate from RK Nagar outside a vote counting center in Chennai.

