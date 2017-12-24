RK Nagar bypoll: On back of early lead, TTV Dinakaran says people have chosen ‘Amma’s successor’

Dinakaran supporters celebrate outside his residence. (Source: ANI) Dinakaran supporters celebrate outside his residence. (Source: ANI)

Buoyed by the early trends in the RK Nagar bypoll, TTV Dinakaran, who is contesting as an independent, said that it was a sign that the people of Tamil Nadu are seeking a change in the regime. A faction of leaders led by Dinakaran had recently lost the fight over the control of AIADMK and its party’s poll symbol, ‘Two Leaves’.

The sidelined leader said: “We are the true AIADMK… people of RK Nagar have elected Amma’s successor.”

“During my recent visits to various parts of Tamil Nadu such as Avinashi (Tirupur) and Arumanai (Kanyakumari), people said the pressure cooker (his poll symbol at RK Nagar) will win. They want a change of this regime,” he added.

The Election Commission of India, shortly before the bypoll, had awarded the symbol to AIADMK veteran leader Madhusudanan, a member of the ruling faction.

After pulling ahead of Madhusudanan and others in the bypoll, a defiant Dinakaran said: “We are the true AIADMK. A candidate determines the symbol. I have already said the ‘Two Leaves’ will be a success symbol only if it was with Puratchi Thalaivar (MGR) and Amma (Jayalalithaa). Will the people vote if it is handed over to MN Nambiar and PS Veerappa.”

After five rounds of counting, Dinakaran has established a firm lead of over 10,000 votes. Claiming victory in the bypoll, Dinakaran said “this is the best gift for the 1.5 crore party supporters” on the 30 death anniversary of MGR.

Meanwhile, Dhinakaran’s supporters have already begun celebrating and distributing sweets.

