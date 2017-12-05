RK Nagar bypoll: OPS files caveat in Delhi HC over direction about ‘hat’ symbol

From left: Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, CM Edapaddi K Palaniswamy and sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran. From left: Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, CM Edapaddi K Palaniswamy and sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) on Tuesday filed a caveat in the Delhi High Court over direction about ‘hat’ election symbol. In his application, Panneerselvam has asked the court not to pass any order in any plea filed by rebel AIADMK faction’s TTV Dinakaran without hearing both the parties, reports ANI.

The High Court had yesterday dismissed the interim plea of Dinakaran to get ‘hat’ symbol allotted for RK Nagar bypoll.

The court has left the decision in the hands of Returning Officer of the Election Commission (EC) to allot the symbol to Dinakaran as an independent candidate for the bypoll. Dinakaran had on November 30, approached the Delhi High Court challenging the Election Commission’s order in the two leaves symbol case.

The Election Commission had in November allotted the AIADMK’s “two leaves” symbol to the unified front of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami (EPS) and Panneerselvam (OPS).

However, after the order was passed, Dinakaran said the poll panel “cannot act impartially”, and that he would challenge the order in the Supreme Court.

The election to the Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly seat will be held on December 21. Counting of votes will be held on December 24, and the election process will be completed before the 26th. The seat fell vacant after the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in December 2016.

