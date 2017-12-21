RK Nagar bypolls LIVE UPDATES: Voting begins for seat once held by late TN CM Jayalalithaa

The RK Nagar constituency, the seat which was held by the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, went to polls on Thursday morning. It is being contested by E Madhusudhanan for the ruling AIADMK party, Marudhu Ganesh for the DMK and rebel TTV Dinakaran, who is contesting as an Independent.
A day ahead of the polls, the Election Commission had prevented dissemination of a video showing former chief minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa in Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, where she was undergoing treatment. The video was released by an MLA from the Dinakaran faction, P Vetrivel, who claimed it was shot by Sasikala Natarajan.
Bypolls are also being held in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh today. In WB, Sabang constituency is going to polls. The poll is being fought by candidates from the ruling TMC and the BJP. Sikandra constituency in Uttar Pradesh is going to polls — it was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP MLA Mathura Prasad Pal in July. In Arunachal, the Pakke-Kessang and Likabali constituencies are going to polls. Voting began at 7 am this morning and will end at 4 pm.
DMK's candidate for the polls has cast his vote from polling booth No 134 in Chennai. Speaking to reporters, Marudhu Ganesh says, "Whether it is Rs 6000 or Rs 60,000, we are going to win; voters of RK Nagar will teach a lesson to AIADMK this time."
The Chennai City Police Commissioner says free and fair elections will be held today. "We will ensure free and fair elections, today. Have deployed additional forces" AK Viswanathan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Polling began at 8 am this morning. The election, which was initially scheduled in April this year, was postponed by the Election Commission following allegations of 'payoffs to voters.' The Madras High Court has directed to poll body to take appropriate steps to ensure transparency in voting.
In other news, BJP candidate Karu Nagarajan has arrived at a polling booth in Chennai to cast his vote.
Welcome to our live blog on the RK Nagar bypolls. The polls have been necessitated by the death of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, who held the seat for two terms. The warring factions of the AIADMK — led by Chief Minsiter Edapaddi K Palaniswami and deputy CM O Panneerselvam, and sidelined leaders Sasikala Natarajan and TTV Dinakaran — are in a bitter contest to stake claim to Amma's legacy.