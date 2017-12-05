RK Nagar bypoll: EC rejects Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar’s nomination citing discrepancies in her form

The RK Nagar by-election was necessitated after the death of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on December 5 last year. The RK Nagar by-election was necessitated after the death of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on December 5 last year.

The Election Commission on Tuesday rejected former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar’s nomination from Chennai’s R K Nagar after several discrepancies were found in her form, reported ANI. Actor Vijay’s nomination was also rejected by the poll watchdog. This development comes hours after Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) filed a caveat in the Delhi High Court over direction about ‘hat’ election symbol. Panneerselvam, in his application, asked the court not to pass any order in any plea filed by rebel AIADMK faction’s TTV Dinakaran without hearing both the parties, ANI reported.

The High Court had on Monday dismissed the interim plea of Dinakaran to get ‘hat’ symbol allotted for RK Nagar bypoll.

The RK Nagar by-election was necessitated after the death of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on December 5 last year. Filing of nominations ended on December 4 and the counting is on December 24. EVMs along with VVPAT will be used in the bypoll. The bypoll was to be held in April, but it was cancelled amid allegations of corruption and charges of bribing voters.

Following the death of the Jayalalithaa, multiple factions of the party emerged, staking claim to her legacy. The polls are a test for the recently unified ruling AIADMK faction, as the seat has been with the party since 2011. In the meantime, the bypoll will also be a test for Dinakaran, who is trying to retain hold of members of the party loyal to Sasikala.

Meanwhile, for AIADMK, its presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan will be the party’s candidate for Radhakrishnan Nagar bypoll in Chennai. Madhusudhanan is a senior leader in the O Panneerselvam camp. He was reportedly lobbying strongly against the choices of Palaniswami and his ministers for the RK Nagar seat.

