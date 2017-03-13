R K Nagar bypoll: Jayalalithaa’s niece accuses Sasikala camp of issuing repeated threats

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepa Jayakumar pays floral tribute at her burial place in Chennai (PTI Photo/ R Senthil Kumar ) Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepa Jayakumar pays floral tribute at her burial place in Chennai (PTI Photo/ R Senthil Kumar )

Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar on Monday claimed that she has been receiving “repeated threats” from the V K Sasikala camp ever since she decided to contest from R K Nagar, which fell vacant on the account of the former AIADMK supremo’s death in December. “I am getting repeated threats from Sasikala camp since the moment I announced to contest from RK Nagar,” Jayakumar said.

R K Nagar, from which Jayalalithaa won twice in the past, will go to polls on April 12. The district election officer has already appointed a returning officer, two assistant returning officers and an electoral registration office for the by-poll.

On Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary in February, Jayakumar announced that she would be contesting from R K Nagar and vowed to restore the AIADMK to its former glory. Jayakumar alleged that Sasikala hijacked the party after Jayalalithaa’s death, which she demanded must be investigated. She also launched political forum, the MGR Amma Deepa Federation.

The Pannerselvam camp is expected to support Jayakumar’s candidature or nominate a candidate of its own for the by-election. Jayakumar had previously extended her support to Panneerselvam in the power tussle within the AIADMK which threatened to split the party. Despite the Supreme Court holding Sasikala guilty in the disproportionate assets case and sentenced her to jail, Panneerselvam did not receive the desired backing from other party MLAs. Edappady Palaniswamy name was nominated by Sasikala and was seconded by the party legislators. He was sworn-in as chief minister immediately and proved his majority in the assembly after Governor C Vidyasagar Rao called for a floor test.

