RK Nagar bypoll: Election Commission to decide which AIADMK faction gets poll symbol

With the final date of filing nominations for the RK Nagar by-election close approaching, the Election Commission on Wednesday will decide which faction of the AIADMK will get the party poll symbol of ‘twin leaf.’ The EC had earlier called both VK Sasikala and O Panneerselvam factions for a hearing to decide on the issue of party symbol. Both factions have fielded their respective candidates for the April 12 bypoll and are looking to contest under the AIADMK symbol. March 23 is the last date of filing nominations for the bypoll.

Last week, the Panneerselvam camp had submitted a petition to the EC requesting allotment of the ‘twin-leaf’ party symbol to it. A delegation from the Sasikala camp led by party leader and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai had also submitted a memorandum to the poll panel requesting “not to entertain” any claim to the AIADMK symbol from the OPS faction.

The EC has sought supporting documents from the Panneerselvam camp before March 20. The Sasikala camp was asked to file its response also by March 20, but it sought time till March 22, which was rejected.

The OPS faction had last week announced E Madhusudhanan, a veteran leader and AIADMK loyalist, as the candidate for the bypoll in R K Nagar, which was represented by late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

TTV Dinakaran, AIADMK Deputy General Secretary and nephew of Sasikala is the candidate from the other camp.

