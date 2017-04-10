RK Nagar bypoll: EC should initiate CBI probe against Tamil Nadu CM, says MK Stalin

DMK Working President MK Stalin. (PTI File Photo) DMK Working President MK Stalin. (PTI File Photo)

After the cancellation of the R K Nagar bypoll by Election Commission over the alleged use of money to buy voters, M K Stalin on Monday asked the election body to initiate a probe against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisami. “EC should initiate CBI probe against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy and other ministers to end cash for votes,” the DMK working President said.

The Election Commission late night on Sunday cancelled the upcoming by-elections in Chennai’s R K Nagar constituency, after evidence discovered by IT officials raised suggestions that voters were being bribed in the region. The tax officials claimed their raids on 35 premises in the state have allegedly revealed payoffs amounting to Rs 89.65 crore to voters of the constituency. The EC team monitoring RK Nagar bypoll then wrote to the EC with detailed reports of alleged bribery charges. The body invoked special powers given to it under Article 324 of the constitution to make the decision.

The election which were supposed to take place on April 12, were necessitated as the seat was left vacant after the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016. The election commission said that they will conduct fresh elections “in due course of time”.

