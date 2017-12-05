RK Nagar bypoll: EC accepts Vishal’s nomination as independent candidate, actor says ‘truth always triumphs’

Vishal to enter politics, to contest as an independent candidate in the RK Nagar Bypoll. (Source: Twitter/@VishalKOfficial) Vishal to enter politics, to contest as an independent candidate in the RK Nagar Bypoll. (Source: Twitter/@VishalKOfficial)

After being embroiled in a day-long drama following the cancellation of his nomination for the upcoming RK Nagar bypoll, Tamil actor Vishal heaved a huge sigh of relief as his nomination was finally accepted by the Election Commission late Tuesday evening.

Taking to Twitter, the actor expressed his happiness on having successfully filed his nomination. “After much struggle, my nomination for the RK Nagar election is finally accepted…. Truth Always Triumphs!,” he wrote.

Vishal, who heads the Tamil Film Producers Council and is the general secretary of the Nadigar Sangam (South Indian Artistes’ Association), will contest the bypoll as an independent candidate.

Earlier in the day, the actor received a setback after the Election Commission rejected his nomination papers citing “discrepancies,” in the papers in respect of signatures. Following this, Vishal had briefly staged a dharna in protest but was removed from the spot by the police.

Major political parties, including AIADMK and DMK amongst others, had also demanded rejection of Vishal’s nomination, citing documentary irregularities.

Meanwhile, former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar’s nomination has been dismissed by the Election Commission, owing to inconsistency in her papers.

The RK Nagar by-election was necessitated after the death of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on December 5 last year. Filing of nominations ended on December 4 and the counting is on December 24. EVMs along with VVPAT will be used in the bypoll. The bypoll was to be held in April, but it was cancelled amid allegations of corruption and charges of bribing voters.

