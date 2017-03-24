RK Nagar bypoll: Deepa Jayakumar declares assets worth Rs 3.05 crore

Deepa Jayakumar, niece of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, wait to file her nomination papers for RK Nagar Assembly seat in Thondayarpettu, Chennai on Thursday. (PTI Photo) Deepa Jayakumar, niece of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, wait to file her nomination papers for RK Nagar Assembly seat in Thondayarpettu, Chennai on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Deepa Jayakumar, niece of late J Jayalalithaa, has declared assets to the tune of Rs 3.05 crore in the affidavit filed along with her nomination for the April 12 bypoll to the R K Nagar constituency. In her nomination filed yesterday, Deepa declared that she owns movable properties worth Rs 1.05 crore and immovable properties worth Rs two crore.

Deepa, who is contesting as an independent candidate, has declared net income of Rs 5.37 lakh for the period 2016-17. Though she had launched her MGR Amma Deepa Peravai last month, the affidavit said she is contesting as an independent.

Last year, Deepa had purchased an immovable property at a price of Rs 17.50 lakh measuring 1,600 square foot, which has a market value of Rs two crore, the affidavit said.

On loans she had availed from financial institutions, the affidavit said she owes loans worth Rs 6.15 lakh to banks. Besides, Deepa owes Rs 70.65 lakh in dues to three individuals which she has taken as credit.

In 2016, she had purchased a scooterette priced at Rs 50,390 and has 821 grams of gold worth Rs 23.80 lakh.

Deepa also owns four kg of silver jewellery valued at Rs 1.72 lakh and 20 carat diamonds worth Rs four lakh, the affidavit said.

She also declared that she has Rs 3.50 lakh cash in hand and has savings deposits of Rs 1.77 lakh in the bank.

