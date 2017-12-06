RK Nagar bypoll: EC leaves Vishal guessing, rejects nomination again

Earlier in the day, EC had rejected Vishal’s nomination papers citing “discrepancies,” in the papers in respect of signatures. (Source: Twitter/@VishalKOfficial) Earlier in the day, EC had rejected Vishal’s nomination papers citing “discrepancies,” in the papers in respect of signatures. (Source: Twitter/@VishalKOfficial)

After a whole day of twist and turns, the Election Commission on late Tuesday again rejected Tamil Nadu actor Vishal’s nomination for the upcoming RK Nagar bye-election which is scheduled to be held on December 21, according to news agency ANI. This comes hours after the actor had claimed that his nomination has been accepted by the poll body.

Vishal expressed his sadness saying it was disheartening for him as the nomination was initially accepted and later rejected after he left. “Democracy at its lowest low!! Disheartening to hear that the nomination made by me was initially accepted & later when I left, has been announced as invalid,” he tweeted.

Democracy at its lowest low !! Disheartening to hear that the nomination made by me was initially accepted & later when I left, has been announced as invalid.#PoliticalGame — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) December 5, 2017

The actor in another tweet in the evening, had claimed that his nomination was accepted by the poll governing body. “After much struggle, my nomination for the RK Nagar election is finally accepted…. Truth Always Triumphs!,” the tweet said.

Earlier in the day, EC had rejected Vishal’s nomination papers citing “discrepancies,” in the papers in respect of signatures, following which, he had briefly staged a dharna in protest but was removed from the spot by the police. AIADMK and DMK amongst other political parties had also demanded rejection of Vishal’s nomination, citing documentary irregularities.

Meanwhile, EC also rejected nomination filed by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar citing inconsistency in her papers.

The RK Nagar bye-election was necessitated after Jayalalithaa’s death on December 5 last year. Filing of nominations ended on December 4 and the counting is on December 24.

