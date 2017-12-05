RK Nagar bypoll: Actor Vishal sits on dharna after EC rejects his nomination

RK Nagar bypoll: The development comes as a blow to the actor who had filed his nomination on Monday amid great pomp and show. RK Nagar bypoll: The development comes as a blow to the actor who had filed his nomination on Monday amid great pomp and show.

Moments after the Election Commission rejected actor Vishal’s nomination papers to contest the RK Nagar bypolls on Tuesday, the actor sat on dharna briefly on the road in North Chennai to protest against the move. He was removed from the spot by police. The poll watchdog rejected his papers after alleged irregularities in his forms. Notably, major political parties such as AIADMK and DMK amongst others were protesting to reject Vishal’s nomination, citing documentary irregularities. Meanwhile, former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar’s nomination has also been dismissed by the EC for the same reason.

The development comes as a blow to the actor who had filed his nomination on Monday amid great pomp and show. Vishal had undertaken a mini-tour to various memorials of state leaders before he reached the electoral office to file his nomination. Arriving on a two-wheeler, Vishal had also met people from the constituency. RK Nagar will go to polls on December 21. Also Read: EC rejects Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar’s nomination citing discrepancies in her form

The actor has been under the spotlight ever since he announced his decision to contest the RK bypolls, a seat that has been vacant since the demise of J Jayalalithaa. The move took several political stakeholders by surprise, who have been criticising the actor for his decision. Vishal’s political plunge also received flak from director Cheran who had asked him to resign from positions of power in film organisations before contesting the elections. Vishal is the General Secretary of Nadigar Sangam and the President of Tamil Film Producers Council. In a statement, Vishal responded to the allegations made by the director saying he was perfectly eligible to contest the elections. He further added that he might have to take legal action if baseless allegations are levelled against him.

