Dinakaran faction trying to influence RK Nagar bypoll: AIADMK on release of Jayalalithaa’s hospital video

Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar (Souce: ANI Twitter) Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar (Souce: ANI Twitter)

The unified AIADMK on Wednesday criticised P Vetrivel, a close aide of TTV Dinakaran and one of the disqualified MLAs supporting V K Sasikala faction, for releasing a video of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa while in hospital, saying it was done with the intention of influencing the RK Nagar bypoll scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Senior party leader and fisheries minister D Jayakumar insisted that they expect the Election Commission to take immediate action against Vetrivel as the Model Code of Conduct is in place.

“It is with the intention of influencing RK Nagar by poll that the video has been purposefully released. Why it was not released earlier, why one day before polls?” ANI quoted Jayakumar as saying.

The video, which comes a day before the bypoll at Jayalalithaa’s R K Nagar constituency, is being seen as an attempt to counter allegations and rumours that hold V K Sasikala and her family responsible for the AIADMK supremo’s death. Sasikala’s nephew Dinakaran is one of the powerful candidates in the bypoll.

Top sources in Dinakaran faction claimed the video was shot by none other than Sasikala when Jayalalithaa was under treatment in Apollo Hospitals.

However, the Election Commission has already directed TV channels not to telecast the video as it was in violation of the Section 126 (1) (b) of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951, which prohibits display of “any election matter”, inter-alia, on TV, during the period of 48 hours fixed for conclusion of poll. READ MORE

