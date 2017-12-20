Top News
  • Dinakaran faction trying to influence RK Nagar bypoll: AIADMK on release of Jayalalithaa’s hospital video

Dinakaran faction trying to influence RK Nagar bypoll: AIADMK on release of Jayalalithaa’s hospital video

The video, which comes a day before the bypoll at Jayalalithaa’s R K Nagar constituency, is being seen as an attempt to counter allegations and rumours that hold V K Sasikala and her family responsible for the AIADMK supremo’s death.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 20, 2017 1:38 pm
Dinakaran faction trying to influence RK Nagar bypoll: AIADMK on release of Jayalalithaa's hospital video Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar (Souce: ANI Twitter)
Related News

The unified AIADMK on Wednesday criticised P Vetrivel, a close aide of TTV Dinakaran and one of the disqualified MLAs supporting V K Sasikala faction, for releasing a video of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa while in hospital, saying it was done with the intention of influencing the RK Nagar bypoll scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Senior party leader and fisheries minister D Jayakumar insisted that they expect the Election Commission to take immediate action against Vetrivel as the Model Code of Conduct is in place.

“It is with the intention of influencing RK Nagar by poll that the video has been purposefully released. Why it was not released earlier, why one day before polls?” ANI quoted Jayakumar as saying.

The video, which comes a day before the bypoll at Jayalalithaa’s R K Nagar constituency, is being seen as an attempt to counter allegations and rumours that hold V K Sasikala and her family responsible for the AIADMK supremo’s death. Sasikala’s nephew Dinakaran is one of the powerful candidates in the bypoll.

Top sources in Dinakaran faction claimed the video was shot by none other than Sasikala when Jayalalithaa was under treatment in Apollo Hospitals.

However, the Election Commission has already directed TV channels not to telecast the video as it was in violation of the Section 126 (1) (b) of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951, which prohibits display of “any election matter”, inter-alia, on TV, during the period of 48 hours fixed for conclusion of poll. READ MORE

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Dec 20: Latest News