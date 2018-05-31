RJD trumps JD(U) to win Jokihat, Tejaswi Yadav says win of ‘Laluvaad over avsarvaad’

Holding a press conference soon after the results were announced, Tejashwi Yadav said that money and state machinery didn’t helped Nitish win the seat. (ANI) Holding a press conference soon after the results were announced, Tejashwi Yadav said that money and state machinery didn’t helped Nitish win the seat. (ANI)

RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav hailed his party’s win in Jokihat bypoll, saying the loss is a lesson for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) trumped Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) to win the Jokihat seat where bypolls were held on May 28. The RJD’s Shahnawaz Alam won the Jokihat Assembly bypoll by over 4,000 votes. The bypolls were being seen as a test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s popularity and his political capital.

Shahnawaz Alam defeated the JD(U)’s Murshid Alam. The JDU, which was previously in alliance with RJD in the state, is now in alliance with BJP in the state.

Holding a press conference soon after the results were announced, Tejashwi Yadav said that money and state machinery didn’t helped Nitish win the seat. He said that people have come together to give a verdict of janshakti (power of the people) over dhanshakti (power of money).

People of Bihar are continuing to avenge the U-turn taken by Nitish Kumar, ANI quoted Tejaswi while addressing a press conference in Patna.

In a strong attack, Tejaswi Yadav said that Nitish Kumar’s popularity has depleted after he dumped the RJD and Congress. Calling it a win of Laluvaad over avsarvaad, the former Deputy CM of Bihar said that even the margin of victory is more than the total number of votes that JD(U) has won.

