RJD to move court, go to the people on new govt: Manoj Jha

The RJD on Friday said it would move court as well as knock at the “people’s door” to protest against the Bihar governor’s invitation to the JD(U) and the NDA to form a government in the state in “blatant violation” of a Supreme Court judgement. Rashtriya Janata Dal national spokesman Manoj Jha said the party would “knock at the court’s door, as well as that of the janata ki adalat (people’s court)” to tell the people about the “conspiracy” hatched by the BJP.

“The governor’s decision amounts to the murder of the spirit of the S R Bommai judgement,” Jha told reporters outside the residence of RJD leader and former chief minister Rabri Devi. Tejaswi Yadav, who had led a party delegation to Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi late last night after a protest march, also criticised the governor’s decision to invite the JD(U) and the NDA to form agovernment.

“According to the S R Bommai case judgement it is mandatory to call the single largest party or electoral block first to explore the formation of a government,” he said.

The governor’s decision to invite Nitish Kumar to form the government with the BJP was a “blatant violation” of the judgement, Jha said.

The RJD has called a meeting of its Legislature Party at 6 pm today to chalk out its strategy for tomorrow’s trust vote in the Assembly. The meeting will take place at the 10 Circular Road residence of Rabri Devi. RJD chief and ex-CM Lalu Prasad, who is in Ranchi in connection with cases related to a multi-crore fodder scam, will not be present.

Jha claimed that more than 45 JDU MLAs were “uncomfortable” about the JD(U)’s alliance with the BJP-led NDA.

RJD MLA Bhai Birendra said the party had called off a protest march to Raj Bhawan following the imposition of prohibitory orders in the area.

He said RJD workers were holding dharnas and demonstrations at block and district headquarters today to protest against the “murder of democracy and betrayal of the people’s mandate for a Mahagathbandhan by Nitish Kumar”. Kumar resigned as the chief minister of Bihar yesterday. Today, with the BJP’s support, he was sworn in as the CM by the state governor.

